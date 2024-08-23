Wheat Extending Losses on Friday

Wheat futures are heading lower on Friday across the three exchanges. Chicago SRW futures are down 5 to 6 cents. KC HRW is 9 to 10 cents lower in the nearbys. MPLS spring wheat is posting losses of 9 to 15 cents.

Thursday morning’s Export Sales report showed all wheat export commitments at 9.488 MMT of August 15. That was 31% above the year prior and is a 4-year high. It is also 42% of the USDA estimated full year projection, lagging the 44% average pace.

FranceArgiMer estimates the French wheat crop at 100% harvested and ending the season with a 49% good to excellent rating.

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.04 3/4, down 6 1/4 cents,

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.30 1/2, down 5 cents,

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.20, down 9 1/4 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.35 1/2, down 9 1/2 cents,

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat is at $5.54, down 14 1/4 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat is at $5.74 1/4, down 9 3/4 cents,

