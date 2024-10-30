Wheat Extending Gains into Wednesday’s Midday

The wheat complex is seeing some strength across all three exchanges so far on Wednesday. Chicago SRW futures are up 4 to 5 cents on the day. KC HRW contracts are 2 to 3 cents higher. MPLS spring wheat is trading with 5 to 6 cent gains.

Ahead of the weekly Export Sales report from FAS, the trade is estimating 2024/25 sales totaling between 300,000 and 600,000 MT. Sales for 2025/26 are expected to total 0 to 75,000 MT.

Russian wheat exports are expected to be 45.9 MMT for the 2024/25 marketing year, down from the 1.7 MMT in the previous estimate from SovEcon.

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.75 1/2, up 5 cents,

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.95 1/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.77 1/4, up 3 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.91, up 2 1/2 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat is at $6.12 1/2, up 6 cents,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.35 1/4, up 5 1/4 cents,

