Wheat Extending Gains into Wednesday Morning

Wheat is trading with early midweek gains on Wednesday. The wheat complex posted Tuesday gains across the three markets. Chicago SRW futures saw gains of 3 to 4 cents on the session. Preliminary open interest suggested some short covering, down 9,083 contracts. Kansas City HRW contracts were 2 to 3 cents higher across the nearbys on Tuesday. MPLS spring wheat posted gains of 6 to 7 cents in the front months.
US wheat ending stocks estimates will be updated on Thursday, as the trade is looking for 825 mbu. That would be up 6 mbu from last month if realized.
EU soft wheat export have totaled 16.36 MMT from the July 1 marketing year tart to April 5. That lags the 24.96 MMT from the same point last year.
May 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.40, up 3 1/2 cents, currently up 4 ½ cents
Jul 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.54, up 3 1/2 cents, currently up 3 ¾ cents
May 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.61 1/2, up 2 1/4 cents, currently up 8 ¾ cents
Jul 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.75, up 2 1/4 cents, currently up 8 cents
May 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.01, up 7 cents, currently up 4 ½ cents
Jul 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.14 1/2, up 6 1/4 cents, currently up 3 ¾ centsOn the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
