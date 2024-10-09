Wheat Extending Gains on Wednesday

The wheat complex is showing Wednesday gains across the three exchanges at midday. Chicago SRW futures are up 3 to 4 cents on the day. KC HRW contracts are posting 4 to 5 cent gains on the session. MPLS spring wheat is up 1 to 2 cents.

Thursday morning’s Export Sales report is expected to show 250,000 to 550,000 MT of all wheat sales for the week that ended on October 3.

USDA will release their monthly WASDE report on Friday, with the trade looking for all wheat ending stocks at 820 million bushels according to a Bloomberg poll of analysts. The range is between 788 to 846 mbu.

Algeria purchased between 510,000 and 570,000 MT of wheat in their recent tender on Wednesday, with most expected to originate from Russia.

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.98 3/4, up 4 cents,

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat is at $6.22, up 3 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat is at $6.08, up 4 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat is at $6.25, up 4 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat is at $6.46 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.67 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

