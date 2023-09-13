Wheat Extending Gains through Midweek Trade

The Chicago wheat market is another 5 ¼ to 9 ¼ cents in the black so far for Wednesday. HRW is working double digits in the black with gains of as much as 13 ¾ cents. HRS prices 5 ¾ to 6 cents higher as well.

FranceAgriMer reduced their export forecast 300k MT to 17.2 MMT. The European Commission reported 5.84 MMT have been shipped from EU to non-EU destinations as of 9/8. That is down from 8 MMT last year. Ukraine’s Ag Minister reported 5.4 MMT of grains have been shipped for the season through 9/13. That is 7.5% behind last year’s pace.

The WASDE report had no changes for the US balance sheet, though 10 mbu of HRW exports were shifted to HRS. As a whole, domestic output was left at 1.734 bbu and carryout was maintained at 615 mbu. World changes yesterday included a 6 MMT cut in estimated production (-3 Australia, -2 Canada, -1 MMT for each Argentina and the EU, and +1.5 for Ukraine). Wheat carryout was 7 MMT tighter, to 267 MMT - the tightest in 8 years and the stocks/use ratio would be a 9 year low. The stocks/use ratio ex-China remains the tightest since 2007/08.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat is at $5.65 1/2, up 5 1/4 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $5.96 1/4, up 8 3/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $5.07 3/8, up 8 5/8 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat is at $7.43, up 12 1/4 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $6.71 1/2, up 12 3/8 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat is at $7.85, up 6 cents,

