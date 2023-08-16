Wheat Ends Mixed on Wednesday

Wheat futures settled the midweek session mixed, as the soft red contracts were the weakest. Chicago was mostly steady to 1 ¾ cents lower. MPLS spring wheat contracts ended the day with gains of 3 to 7 ¼ cents. Kansas City HRW contracts were 4 to 8 cents higher at the close.

Export Sales data will be published by FAS on Thursday morning, as the trade is expecting to see 200,000 to 525,000 MT in 23/24 wheat sales during the week of 8/10.

Russian attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure from overnight seem to have given the market little excitement.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.97 3/4, down 3/4 cent,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.23, down 3/4 cent,

Cash SRW Wheat was $5.30 1/1, down 3/4 cent,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.43, up 5 1/2 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat was $6.81 5/8, up 5 1/2 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.91, up 4 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

