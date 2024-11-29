Wheat Drops on Wednesday, Traders Waiting for the Open

Wheat posted losses across the three markets on Wednesday ahead of the Holiday. Chicago SRW futures were down 1 to 9 1/2 cents in most contracts. KC HRW contracts were 13 to 14 1/4 cents lower on the session, with December falling 24 ¼ ahead of First Notice Day. MPLS spring wheat is down 10 to 13 cents.

The markets were closed on Thanksgiving and will have a hard open this morning at 8:30 am CST for a shortened session closing at 12:05 pm CST.

Prior to this morning’s Export Sales report, the trade is looking for 200,000 and 600,000 MT of wheat sales in the week of 11/21 according to a Reuters survey.

The FranceAgriMer shows the country’s soft wheat crop at 93% planted, above the 90% from the week prior, with 87% listed as good/excellent, down 1% from last week. The European Commission showed the EU 2024/25 wheat crop at 112.3 MMT, down 0.3 MMT from the previous number.

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.37 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.48 1/2, down 9 1/2 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.26 1/4, down 24 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.44 1/2, down 14 1/4 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.64 1/2, down 13 cents,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.91 1/4, down 10 1/4 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.