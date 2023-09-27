Wheat Drops on Wednesday

Front month wheat futures fell on Wednesday. CBT SRW futures ended with 0.8% to 1.6% losses of 5 ¾ to 9 ½ cents. Minneapolis wheat futures closed the day 1.4% to 2% lower on the day, with losses of as much as 15 ¾ cents. The KC wheat futures settled 10 ¼ to 16 cents lower on the midweek session, leading the way lower with losses of as much as 2.2%.

Survey respondents are looking for FAS to report between 250k MT and 500k MT of wheat sales for the week that ended 9/21. Wire sources show Egypt booked 170k MT of wheat from Romania and Bulgaria.

Analysts are looking for NASS to show 1.77 bbu of Sep wheat stocks in the quarterly report. That would be 7 mbu tighter yr/yr on a 26 mbu tighter supply via WASDE. For the Small Grains report also slated for Friday, analysts are looking for a 2 mbu reduced production outlook for wheat. The average trade guess is to see 1.732 mbu, though estimates range from 1.689 bbu to 1.757.

Ukraine’s Ag Ministry reported winter wheat planting reached 1.02m HA as of 9/26. That is 64% ahead of last year, mainly reflecting a larger area dedicated to wheat.

Ukraine’s Ag Ministry had 1.57 MMT of grain shipments for the month of Sep thus far. That trails last year’s 3.2 MMT pace, with Russian destruction of export facilities hampering movement. Egypt is reportedly in direct negotiations (no tender) with Russia for 1-2 MMT of Russian wheat. EU soft wheat exports for the marketing year were 6.88 MMT as of 9/24. That would be down 27% from last year at the same point.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.79 1/2, down 9 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.07 1/4, down 9 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat was $4.92 1/4, down 9 1/2 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.94 1/2, down 16 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat was $6.23 7/8, down 16 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.50 3/4, down 15 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

