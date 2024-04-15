News & Insights

Stocks

Wheat Dropping to Start Monday

April 15, 2024 — 09:45 am EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

The wheat complex is trading with losses this morning, as CBT is leading the way lower. . The three markets posted Friday gains across the board. Chicago contracts were up 2 to 4 1/2 cents, with Kansas City HRW futures 6 to 8 1/2 cents higher. MPLS was up 2 to 5 ¾ cents at the close for the week.

French soft wheat conditions were rated at 64% gd/ex as of 4/8, a 1% decline from the week prior according to the FranceAgriMer. Last year’s soft wheat ratings were 94% gd/ex, with the current data the lowest for the current week since 2020. Russia’s ag ministry raised their wheat export tax by 1.3% to 3,276.6 roubles/MT (95 cents/bu) as of April 17 through April 23. 

Spec funds in CBT wheat futures and options cut 5,376 contracts from their net short as of 4/9, taking it to 86,568 contracts. In KC wheat, they were adding 4,137 contracts to their net short, at 44,611 contracts on that Tuesday. 

May 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.56, up 4 1/4 cents, currently down 8 cents

Jul 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.70 3/4, up 4 1/2 cents, currently down 7 1/2 cents

May 24 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.89 3/4, up 6 1/2 cents, currently down 5 ¼ cents

Jul 24 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.87, up 8 1/2 cents, currently down 6  cents

Jul 24 MGEX Wheat  closed at $6.50, up 4 3/4 cents, currently down 2 ½ cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.