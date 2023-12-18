Wheat Dropping through Monday

Wheat futures are backing off into the new week of trading with 1% losses across the U.S. classes. Chicago wheat futures are trading 8 ¼ to 9 ¾ cents weaker. KC wheat is down by 8 ½ to 9 ½ cents. Front month spring wheat prices are 5 ¼ to 7 ½ cents in the red so far.

Weekly wheat shipments were shown at 284,792 MT for the week that ended 12/12. The Export Inspections report marked that below the 317k MT last week and the 304k MT from the same week last year. USDA showed the season’s total volume reached 8.926 MMT compared to the 11.44 MMT at this point last year.

The BA exchange estimates that 55% of the Argentine wheat crop is harvested, compared to 48% a week earlier. Russia has reduced its wheat export tax to 4,018 rubles/MT from 4,064 previously.

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat is at $6.21, down 8 1/4 cents,

May 24 CBOT Wheat is at $6.31 1/2, down 8 cents,

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat is at $6.34 1/4, down 8 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat is at $7.24, down 6 3/4 cents,

