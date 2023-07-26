Wheat Dropping Back Hard through Midday

News & Insights

July 26, 2023 — 01:04 pm EDT

Futures are backing off by more than 5% across the domestic markets. For SRW that amounts to 35 to 45 cent losses, though Sep is still at a net 18c gain for the week. KC HRW futures are trading 39 to 49 cents weaker so far. Spring wheat futures are firmer with 31 to 36 1/2 cent losses at midday.  

Pre-report estimates show the trade is looking for wheat export sales to range 150k MT to 400k MT for the week that ended 7/20. 

Russia’s SovEcon reported the wheat harvest at 14% complete, trailing the 22% pace last year citing recent rain. 

Ukraine’s UkrAgroConsult estimates the max monthly shipment capabilities at 5 MMT for Ukrainian grain under the current circumstances. 

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat  is at $7.15 1/4, down 45 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat  is at $7.37, down 43 3/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat  is at $6.50 1/2, down 45 3/8 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat  is at $8.62 1/4, down 50 1/2 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat  is at $8.07 7/8, down 52 5/8 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat  is at $8.94 3/4, down 37 1/4 cents,


