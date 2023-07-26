Wheat Dropping Back Hard through Midday

Futures are backing off by more than 5% across the domestic markets. For SRW that amounts to 35 to 45 cent losses, though Sep is still at a net 18c gain for the week. KC HRW futures are trading 39 to 49 cents weaker so far. Spring wheat futures are firmer with 31 to 36 1/2 cent losses at midday.

Pre-report estimates show the trade is looking for wheat export sales to range 150k MT to 400k MT for the week that ended 7/20.

Russia’s SovEcon reported the wheat harvest at 14% complete, trailing the 22% pace last year citing recent rain.

Ukraine’s UkrAgroConsult estimates the max monthly shipment capabilities at 5 MMT for Ukrainian grain under the current circumstances.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat is at $7.15 1/4, down 45 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $7.37, down 43 3/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $6.50 1/2, down 45 3/8 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat is at $8.62 1/4, down 50 1/2 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $8.07 7/8, down 52 5/8 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat is at $8.94 3/4, down 37 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.