Wheat Down Double Digits at Midday

February 20, 2025 — 03:02 am EST

Wheat is reverting back lower on Wednesday’s midday, with losses across the board. Chicago SRW futures are trading with losses of 12 to 15 cents. KC HRW futures are trading with 14 to 15 cent losses at midday. MPLS spring wheat is slipping lower, down 8 to 9 cents.

Snow fall across parts of the central Plains on Tuesday is easing some concerns with the sub zero temps this week. 

Texas released their state Crop Progress report on Monday, showing 33% of the crop in gd/ex conditions, a 3% reduction from last week. The Brugler500 index rating was down 9 points to 300. 

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.90 1/4, down 14 1/2 cents,

May 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.05, down 12 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.13, down 14 1/4 cents,

May 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.25 1/4, down 14 cents,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $6.32 1/4, down 8 3/4 cents,

May 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $6.46 3/4, down 9 cents,

