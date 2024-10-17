Wheat Creeping Back Lower on Thursday Morning

Wheat futures are trading with losses to kick off Thursday trade. The complex posted gains across the three exchanges to close out Wednesday. Chicago SRW futures were up 1 1/4 to 5 1/2 cents on the day. KC HRW contracts were 3 to 5 3/4 cents higher on the session. MPLS spring wheat saw a recovery of 1 ¼ to 4 ¾ cents.

Export Sales data will be released on a delayed schedule for Friday morning given the Monday holiday.

Crop Progress data showed the winter wheat planting pace at 64% complete as of October 13, which is 2% back of the average pace. Emergence was pegged at 35% , vs. the 5-year average pace of 38%.

The FranceAgirMer expects the French soft wheat stocks to total 2.51 MMT, a 0.24MMT drop from last month

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.85, up 5 1/2 cents, currently down 5 1/4 cents

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.05 1/4, up 4 1/2 cents, currently down 5 1/2 cents

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.88 3/4, up 5 3/4 cents, currently down 4 1/2 cents

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.03 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents, currently down 5 cents

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.20 3/4, up 4 1/2 cents, currently down 1/4 cent

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.42 3/4, up 4 3/4 cents, currently up 1/4 cent

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.