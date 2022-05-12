Wheat, corn supplies to shrink as weather threatens U.S. crops -USDA

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. supplies of wheat and corn are expected to fall in the coming year, further tightening the world's already snug grain balance sheet created by crop shortfalls and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the government said on Thursday.

A record U.S. soybean harvest will provide some relief to global oilseed shortages, as food prices hit all-time highs in February and March, according to the U.N.'s food agency.

But soybean supplies will remain stubbornly tight amid rising demand from export, biofuel and crush sectors, the U.S. Agriculture Department said in its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report.

Thursday's USDA report sent Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures 0#W: surging to their highest since March 22, while corn and soybean futures 0#C:, 0#S: hit session highs.

U.S. soybean production for the 2022/23 marketing year was seen at 4.640 billion bushels. The outlook compares with market expectations for 4.613 billion bushels. In the 2021/22 marketing year, U.S. soybean production totaled 4.435 billion bushels, the biggest to date. L2N2X12TD

The government also projected that U.S. corn production would fall 4.3% to 14.460 billion bushels in 2022. That was down from its February estimate of 15.24 billion and below market expectations for 14.773 billion.

"It's going to be a volatile summer. The weather markets are going to be outsized," said Craig Turner, senior ag broker at Daniels Trading.

USDA said that the cold and wet weather that delayed this year's planting around the U.S. Midwest reduced yield prospects for the corn crop.

It projected that 2022/23 end stocks of corn will fall to 1.360 billion bushels from 1.440 billion a year earlier. Soybean supplies were seen rising to 310 million bushels from 235 million.

Wheat stocks for the 2022/23 marketing year were seen at 619 million bushels, down 5.5% from 2021/22 and the lowest in nine years.

