Wheat Continuing Climb to Kick Off Friday

Wheat futures are trading with gains across the three major markets on Friday AM. The complex posted higher trade across the three exchanges on Thursday. Chicago SRW futures were up 4 to 5 cents on the day. KC HRW contracts closed with 2 to 3 cent gains on the session. MPLS spring wheat was 2 to 3 cents higher at the close.

Thursday morning’s Export Sales report showed a total of 433,560 MT for all wheat sales in the week that ended on October 3, in the top half of estimates. That was a slight drop from the week prior and well below the same week last year. Mexico was the top buyer of 101,400 MT, with the Philippines buying 60,000 MT.

USDA will release their monthly WASDE report on Friday, with the trade looking for all wheat ending stocks at 820 million bushels according to a Bloomberg poll of analysts. The range is between 788 to 846 mbu. World wheat ending stocks are projected to be down 1.3 MMT to 255.9 MMT.

Japan purchased 115,050 MT of wheat on Thursday from the US, Canada, and Australia, with 56,690 MT from the US. A Russian deputy prime minister pegged the Russian wheat crop at 83 MMT, down 1 MMT from their previous estimate. The French soft winter wheat crop is now 6% planted according to FranceAgriMer.

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.03 3/4, up 4 3/4 cents, currently up 3 3/4 cents

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.26 1/2, up 4 1/4 cents, currently up 3 1/4 cents

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.11, up 2 1/4 cents, currently up 3 1/4 cents

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.27 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents, currently up 3 1/4 cents

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.50 1/4, up 2 cents, currently up 1/4 cents

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.71, up 2 1/4 cents, currently up 1/2 cents

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.