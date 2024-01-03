Wheat Continues Weaker on Wednesday

Wheat futures fell by as much as 1% on the Wednesday session. The Chicago futures were 0.6% to 1.1% weaker across the front months. KC HRW futures were down by 5 ¾ to 7 ½ cents. Spring wheats were down by 6 ¼ to 6 ½ cents for the front months on Wednesday. The Oats Futures Prices were also 5 ¼ to 8 cents weaker across the front months on Wednesday.

USDA’s weekly Inspections data showed 273,671 MT of wheat was shipped during the week ending 12/28. That was a 188k MT drop for the week, but compared well to just 86k MT during the same week last year. The YTD shipments total 9.64 MMT, compared to 11.9 MMT during last season.

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.00 1/4, down 6 1/2 cents,

May 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.13, down 6 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.21 1/2, down 7 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.08 1/2, down 6 1/2 cents,

