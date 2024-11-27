Wheat Collapses on Wednesday, with December Pressured Ahead of FND

Wheat posted losses across the three markets on Wednesday ahead of the Holiday. Chicago SRW futures were down 1 to 9 1/2 cents in most contracts. KC HRW contracts were 13 to 14 1/4 cents lower on the session, with December falling 24 ¼ ahead of First Notice Day. MPLS spring wheat is down 10 to 13 cents.

The government and markets will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, with the latter having a hard open on Friday morning for a shortened session closing at 12:05 pm CST.

Prior to Friday morning’s Export Sales report, the trade is looking for 200,000 and 600,000 MT of wheat sales in the week of 11/21 according to a Reuters survey.

Algeria’s Tuesday tender saw purchases of between 140,000 and 150,000 MT. Paris milling wheat futures faced some pressure on Wednesday.

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.37 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.48 1/2, down 9 1/2 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.26 1/4, down 24 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.44 1/2, down 14 1/4 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.64 1/2, down 13 cents,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.91 1/4, down 10 1/4 cents,

