Wheat Closes the Week with Gains

The wheat market was in rally mode on Friday, with spring wheat joining in with slightly higher movement. CBT prices were 12 to 13 cents higher across most nearbys, with September up 1 1/4 cents. KC contracts were 11 to 12 cents in the green, as Sep was up 4 ¾. MPLS spring wheat was fractionally higher, as September fell 18 ¼ cents. The dollar index was weaker to provide some support.

CFTC data showed spec traders in CBT wheat futures and options adding 4,893 contracts to their net short Chicago wheat position to 60,487 contracts. They were busy increasing their net short in KC wheat as week by 4,683 contracts to 48,002 contracts as of 7/12.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Export commitments so far in the marketing year are 8.259 MMT according to USDA, which was 36% of the balance sheet export projection and ahead of the 35% average pace.

FranceAgriMer estimates the French wheat crop at 69% gd/ex, up 1 point from the previous week, with harvest moving along at 71 %, compared to 36% last week.

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.46 1/4, up 12 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.67, up 12 3/4 cents,

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.29, up 11 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.51 1/2, up 11 1/2 cents,

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.96 1/2, up 1/2 cent,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.17 1/2, up 3/4 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.