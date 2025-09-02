Stocks

Wheat Closes with Weakness on Tuesday

September 02, 2025 — 11:01 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat complex held losses across the three markets on Tuesday. CBT soft red wheat futures were down 5 to 6 cents. Preliminary open interest was down 10,535 contracts on Friday, suggesting some short covering.  KC HRW futures were 8 to 10 cents lower on the Tuesday session. There were another 262 deliveries issued against September KC wheat. MPLS spring wheat was 5 to 6 cents lower at the close. 

The weekly Crop Progress report indicated 72% of the spring wheat crop was harvested by Sunday, 1 percentage point above normal. Winter wheat harvest was removed this week, with the crop’s planting progress for the 2026 crop expected next week. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Tuesday morning’s Export Inspections report showed a total of 802,780 MT (29.497 mbu) of wheat shipped in the week of 8/28. That was up 38.82% above the same week last year but 21.32% below the week prior. Mexico was the largest buyer of 155,283 MT, with 74,956 MT shipped to Japan and 67,024 MT to Vietnam. Marketing year shipments are now at 6.639 MMT (243.96 bbu), which is 14.54% above the same period last year.

ABARES estimates the Australia wheat production at 33.8 MMT for 2025/26, a 1% drop from last year. Russia’s wheat crop is estimated at 85.4 MMT according to Sovecon, with their export projection at 43.7 MMT, up from 43.3 MMT in their previous number.

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.13, down 5 cents,

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.28 1/4, down 6 cents,

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $4.83 1/4, down 9 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.11 1/4, down 8 1/2 cents,

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.54 1/4, down 5 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.74 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.