News & Insights

Stocks

Wheat Closes In the Red on Wednesday

February 26, 2025 — 08:46 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat market posted losses on Wednesday, as the three markets were faced with weakness.  Chicago SRW futures were 6 to 8 cents in the red on the session. KC HRW futures posted losses of 6 to 7 cents at the midweek session. MPLS spring wheat was the leader to the bear side, down 11 to 13 1/2 cents.

NOAA’s 7-day QPF shows precip picking up in parts of the Eastern half of the US over the next week, mainly in the early portion of week. The Plains are expected to see lighter totals, mainly in the eastern portions. 

Commodity Bulletin: From crude oil to coffee, this FREE newsletter is for industry pros and rookies alike

 

Export Sales data for the week that ended on February 20 will be released tomorrow morning, with traders looking for 2024/25 bookings at 300,000-600,000 MT, with new crop estimated to be in a range of 0-100,000 MT. 

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.66, down 6 3/4 cents,

May 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.79 3/4, down 8 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.85, down 6 3/4 cents,

May 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.98 1/2, down 7 cents,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.99 1/2, down 13 1/2 cents,

May 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $6.17 3/4, down 11 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.