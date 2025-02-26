Wheat Closes In the Red on Wednesday

The wheat market posted losses on Wednesday, as the three markets were faced with weakness. Chicago SRW futures were 6 to 8 cents in the red on the session. KC HRW futures posted losses of 6 to 7 cents at the midweek session. MPLS spring wheat was the leader to the bear side, down 11 to 13 1/2 cents.

NOAA’s 7-day QPF shows precip picking up in parts of the Eastern half of the US over the next week, mainly in the early portion of week. The Plains are expected to see lighter totals, mainly in the eastern portions.

Commodity Bulletin:

Export Sales data for the week that ended on February 20 will be released tomorrow morning, with traders looking for 2024/25 bookings at 300,000-600,000 MT, with new crop estimated to be in a range of 0-100,000 MT.

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.66, down 6 3/4 cents,

May 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.79 3/4, down 8 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.85, down 6 3/4 cents,

May 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.98 1/2, down 7 cents,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.99 1/2, down 13 1/2 cents,

May 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.17 3/4, down 11 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.