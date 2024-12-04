Wheat Closes with Mostly Higher Trade

The wheat complex ended the Tuesday session with contracts mostly higher. Chicago SRW futures were the exception, fractionally mixed across the board. KC HRW contracts were up 3/4 to 2 1/4 cents across the board. MPLS spring wheat was up 1 to 2 ½ cents, as Dec closed up 9 cents.

After easing of some drier conditions through November, dryness is creeping back into much of the US winter wheat growing regions over the next week.

Japan is tendering for 111,405 MT of wheat from Australia, Canada, and the US, with 56,945 MT US specific. The EU has exported 9.48 MMT of soft wheat from the first of July through December 1 according to the European Commission. That is well below the 13.75 MMT from the same point last year.

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.36 3/4, down 3/4 cent,

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.47 1/2, up 1/4 cent,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.24 3/4, up 1 cent,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.41 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.69, up 9 cents,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.90, up 2 1/4 cents,

