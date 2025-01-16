Wheat Closes Mixed on Wednesday

The wheat market posted mixed trade on Wednesday. The Chicago SRW market was the strongest, up fractionally in the nearbys. KC HRW saw losses of 2 to 4 cents in the front months at the close. MPLS spring wheat futures were steady to 2 cents lower at the Wednesday close.
The weekly Export Sales report will be out on Thursday morning, with the trade looking for wheat sales in the week of January 9 ranging from 150,000 to 400,000 MT.
FranceAgriMer saw a slight uptick in expected trench soft wheat stocks at 2.9 MMT, up 0.03 MMT from the month prior, as exports inside the EU were trimmed slightly.
Mar 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.47, up 3/4 cent,
May 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.58 3/4, up 1/2 cent,
Mar 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.57 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,
May 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.67 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents,
Mar 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.87 1/2, down 2 cents,
May 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.98, down 1/4 cent,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here. More news from Barchart
- The USDA’s Big Surprise: How Crop Reductions Will Likely Impact Grain Prices
- Grains and Oilseeds in Q4 and 2024- Where are they Heading in 2025?
- New Year, New Challenges: Taking A Look At What's Impacting Grain Prices
- Is Cotton Going Higher in 2025?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.