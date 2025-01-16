Wheat Closes Mixed on Wednesday

The wheat market posted mixed trade on Wednesday. The Chicago SRW market was the strongest, up fractionally in the nearbys. KC HRW saw losses of 2 to 4 cents in the front months at the close. MPLS spring wheat futures were steady to 2 cents lower at the Wednesday close.

The weekly Export Sales report will be out on Thursday morning, with the trade looking for wheat sales in the week of January 9 ranging from 150,000 to 400,000 MT.

FranceAgriMer saw a slight uptick in expected trench soft wheat stocks at 2.9 MMT, up 0.03 MMT from the month prior, as exports inside the EU were trimmed slightly.

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.47, up 3/4 cent,

May 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.58 3/4, up 1/2 cent,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.57 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

May 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.67 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.87 1/2, down 2 cents,

May 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.98, down 1/4 cent,

