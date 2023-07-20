Wheat Closes Mixed on Thursday

Wheat futures ended the day mixed across the winter wheats, with spring wheat futures out of MPLS 2 to 8 ½ cents higher. Chicago contracts were up as much as 1 ¼ cents in the front months, with deferred contracts down 1 ¾ to 4 ¾ cents. Kansas City contracts closed with 4 ½ to 8 ¼ cent gains in the nearbys and 2 to 8 ¾ cent losses in most back months.

Weekly Export Sales data indicated just 170,658 MT of all wheat sales in the week that ended on July 13. That was a 3-week low and below the trade expectations. Sales were mainly spread out between Chile (78,200 MT), Japan (49,300 MT), and Mexico (35,200 MT). Total sales commitments for this year lag 2022/23 by 31.6% at just 5.19 MMT.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $7.27, down 3/4 cent,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $7.46 1/4, up 3/4 cent,

Cash SRW Wheat was $6.65 1/8, down 2 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $8.74 3/4, up 8 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat was $8.27 3/8, up 7 1/8 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $9.02, up 4 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.