Wheat Closes with Mixed Action

The wheat complex posted mixed action on Thursday, as winter wheat contracts gave into weakness. Chicago SRW futures posted losses of 7 to 8 cents on the day. Kansas City HRW contracts were 2 to 4 cents lower on at the close. Minneapolis spring wheat futures found some strength, with contracts up 2 to 5 cents on Thursday.

USDA reported a total of 4,053 MT sold for 2024/25 in the week of 6/5. New crop business was at 388,919 MT, with just 184,000 MT carried over from unshipped 2024/25 business. Of that 2025/26 sales total, 97,200 MT was sold to Mexico, with 70,000 MT to Indonesia and 60,200 MT to Japan.

Don’t Miss a Day:

This morning’s Crop Production report showed steady wheat data, at 1.921 billion bushels. Winter wheat data was unchanged, at 1.382 bbu, with HRW down 2 mbu to 782 mbu, SRW unchanged, and white winter up 1 mbu to 254 mbu. In the WASDE, old crop US wheat stocks were steady at 891 mbu, with new crop down 25 mbu to 898 mbu, on an increase to the export figure. The world numbers for old crop saw stocks down 1.23 MMT to 263.98 MMT, with 2025/26 stocks 2.97 MMT lower to 262.76 MMT.

Taiwan importers purchased 95,450 MT of US wheat in their tender overnight. EU and UK combined estimates for production are now 143.1 MMT according to Coceral, an increase of 5.9 MMT from their previous number. Strategie Grains estimates the EU crop at 130.7 MMT, up 0.9 MMT from their prior forecast.

Jul 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.26 1/2, down 7 3/4 cents,

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.41 3/4, down 7 1/4 cents,

Jul 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.22 3/4, down 3 1/2 cents,

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.37 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents,

Jul 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.20 3/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.31 3/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.