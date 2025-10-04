Wheat Closes with Friday Weakness

The wheat complex posted mixed trade on Friday, with the hard red contracts weaker. CBT soft red wheat futures closed the session fractionally mixed, as December was 4 ½ cents lower this week. KC HRW futures fell back 1 to 2 cents on Friday, with December slipping back 8 ½ cents since last Friday. MPLS spring wheat futures were fractionally lower at the close, with Decmeber 8 cents in the red on the week.

Winter wheat planting may be delayed in portions of north-central KS in the next week, with totals of 1 to 2 inches expected.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Taiwan flour mill importers purchased a total of 80,550 MT of wheat from the US in a tender overnight. The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange estimates the Argentina wheat crop at 93% good/excellent, a 4 point improvement from last week, with their production estimate at 22 MMT.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.15 1/4, up 1/2 cent,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.32 1/2, unch,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $4.97, down 2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.18 1/2, down 1 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.60 3/4, down 3/4 cent,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.80 1/2, down 3/4 cent,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.