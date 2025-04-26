Wheat Closes Friday with Mixed Action

The wheat complex closed Friday on a mixed note, as futures failed to hold much strength into the close. Chicago SRW futures settled with slight fractional gains, as May was 18 ¾ cents in the red this week. Kansas City HRW contracts were able to sneak out fractional gains in the front months, as May fell 19 ½ cents on the week. MPLS spring wheat closed the day with contracts down 1 to 2 cents as May was 13 ¾ cents lower this week. May options expired today.

The Friday afternoon Commitment of Traders report indicated managed money peeling back, 6,510 contracts from their net short position in Chicago wheat futures and options to 89,929 contracts. In KC wheat they were adding back to their net short by 9,252 contracts to 56,624 contracts.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Export Sales data showed a total of 21.483 MMT of wheat sold for shipment since June 1, which is 14% above the same time last year. Still, it is just 96% of the USDA forecast, behind the 103% average sales pace.

The FranceAgriMer estimates the French soft wheat crop at 74% good/excellent, down from 75% last week.

May 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.30, up 3/4 cent,

Jul 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.45, up 1/2 cent,

May 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.38, up 1/4 cent,

Jul 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.51, up 1/4 cent,

May 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.91 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

Jul 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.06 1/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.