Wheat Close Mixed on Wednesday

Wheat futures faded the slight midday strength on Wednesday as the three exchanges closed mixed. Chicago SRW futures were up 3 to 4 cents in the front months on the day. Kansas City HRW contracts saw fractional losses at the close. MPLS spring wheat was down 1 to 3 cents.

The weekly Export Sales report will be updated on Thursday, as traders are estimating bookings in the week of July 25 totaled between 250,000 to 550,000 MT.

Russia’s export tax is down 41.2% from the week prior at 906.4 rubles per ton for the week of July 31 to August 6. Tunisia purchased 125,000 MT of soft wheat and 50,000 MT of durum wheat imports on Tuesday.

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.27 1/4, up 3 1/4 cents,

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.52, up 3 cents,

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.49, down 1 1/4 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.65 3/4, down 1/2 cent,

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.81 1/2, down 3 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.01, down 2 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.