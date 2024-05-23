News & Insights

Wheat Climbing Higher Ahead of Export Sales Release

May 23, 2024 — 10:08 am EDT

Written by Alan Brugler

The wheat complex is trading 2 to 7 cents higher as it awaits fresh Export Sales data on Thursday morning. Chicago contracts hit a 10-month high in the front month continuation chart overnight, but posted losses of 4 ½ to 7 ¾ cents for the day. The July contract gunned stops all the way from $7 to $7.16 ¾ but settled at $6.93. Kansas City futures were down 2 to 4 ½ cents on the day. MPLS spring wheat saw contracts close 2 to 4 ¼ cents lower.  

All wheat export sales for the 23/24 MY are expected to be between net reductions of 100,000 MT to net sales of 100,000 MT in the week of 5/16 as we get set to finish the MY a week from tomorrow. Sales for the 24/25 crop are seen ranging from 200,000-650,000 MT.

The 7-day outlook from NOAA shows much of the Southern Plains expected to remain dry for the next week, with a good part of the SRW country receiving 1-3 inches. 

Jul 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.93, down 4 1/2 cents, currently up 2 1/2 cents

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $7.12 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents, currently up 2 1/4 cents

Jul 24 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.99 1/2, down 2 cents, currently up 6 1/4 cents

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat  closed at $7.13 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents, currently up 5 3/4 cents

Jul 24 MGEX Wheat  closed at $7.36 1/2, down 2 1/4 cents, currently up 5 cents

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat  closed at $7.46 1/4, down 2 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents

