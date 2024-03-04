Wheat Cautiously Firmer into New Week

The wheat market is fractionally to 4 cents stronger cautiously after overnight trade. Friday’s double digit selloff flipped the week’s move to net lower across the U.S. wheat futures. Chicago prices were down by 17 to 18 ½ cents on the day. That left May SRW at a net 15c loss for the week. KC wheat futures weakened by 3.2% to 3.9% by Friday’s close, ending 1 ½ cents under last Friday. Spring wheat futures were also double digits lower on the last trade day of the week as May closed a net 3c in the red wk/wk.

CME data had 318 deliveries vs March SRW, now totaling 918 for the delivery period. The oldest remaining long was 2/22. There were no new KC wheat deliveries, still totaling 66 for the month.

CoT data showed managed money funds were closing shorts and adding longs in SRW, reducing their net short by 12k contracts to 56k contracts as of 2/27. The funds were still 42k contracts net short in KC wheat after adding near equal positions to both sides during the week. CFTC data showed spec traders were 1,801 contracts more net short in MGE wheat for the week now at 25,968 contracts.

Russia’s SovEcon has Feb wheat shipments at 3.8 MMT, which is up from 3 MMT last season. The 23/24 total was forecasted at 48.6 MMT, which is below USDA’s 51 MMT forecast. Ukraine’s Ag Ministry reported spring wheat planting is underway, as 800 HA were planted in the South as of 3/1.

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.60, down 17 1/2 cents, currently up 4 cents

May 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.57 3/4, down 18 1/2 cents, currently down 1/4 cent

May 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.64 1/2, down 22 3/4 cents, currently up 2 1/2 cents

May 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.43 3/4, down 15 1/4 cents, currently up 3 1/4 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.