Wheat Carrying Rally into New Week

Wheat prices are another penny to 6 cents higher early on Monday, though SRW futures were up by double digits at the overnight high. Chicago futures closed 7 ¼ to 8 cents higher for the last trade day of the week. May futures ended with a 26 ¼ cent gain. KC wheat futures ended the day 8 ¾ to 9 ¼ cents in the black with May up 24 ½ cents for the week. The July HRW/SRW spread had widened back to 20 ¼ cents. Minneapolis spring wheat futures were 4 to 4 ½ cents higher on the day. May MPLS wheat was 12 ¼ cents higher Friday to Friday.

CFTC data had managed money funds 80,570 contracts net short in CBT wheat as of 3/19. That was a 1,700 contract stronger net short as the new sellers offset the new buyers. In KC wheat, the fund sellers also offset the fund buyers for a 2,310 contract stronger net short of 37,857 contracts. Spring wheat spec traders were shown with a 22.7k contract net short via the CoT report. That was a 1k contract stronger net short for the week.

Pre-report surveys show analysts are looking for March 1 wheat stocks to come in at 1.05 bbu on average. The full range of ideas is from 1 billion to 1.08 billion bushels. That would be 106 mbu larger than Mar 1 stocks last year, following a 98 mbu looser yr/yr stock pile on Dec 1. Wheat acreage is estimated at 47.3 million acres vs 49.6m last year. Spring wheat is expected to be near 10.9m acres on average with ~1.7m expected for durum wheat.

May 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.54 3/4, up 8 cents, currently up 5 1/4 cents

Jul 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.69 1/2, up 7 1/2 cents, currently up 5 cents

May 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.90 1/2, up 8 3/4 cents, currently up 2 1/4 cents

Jul 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.84 3/4, up 9 1/4 cents, currently up 1 1/2 cents

May 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.61, up 4 1/2 cents, currently up 1 cent

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.