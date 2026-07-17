Stocks

Wheat Bulls Starting Friday Morning with Gains

July 17, 2026 — 12:58 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Wheat is trading 3 to 8 cent gains across the three markets on Friday. The wheat complex slipped back on Thursday, with contracts marginally lower. Chicago SRW contracts saw nearby losses of 1 to 3 cents on the day. Open interest was up 6,265 contracts on Thursday. KC HRW futures posted front month losses of 2 to 3 ½ cents on the day. MPLS spring wheat posted gains of 2 to 3 cents on Thursday.

The weekly USDA Export Sales report from Thursday showed just 235,102 MT of wheat was sold in the week ending July 9.  That was the lowest for the new marketing year to date, and less than half of the same week last year. Japan was the buyer of 66,600 MT, with 45,100 MT sold to Mexico.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

The France AgriMer estimates French wheat crop at 65% good/excellent, steady from the previous week. Harvest was taken to 92% complete as of July 13.  The International Grains Council (IGC) left its world wheat production estimate UNCH at 821 MMT on Thursday. 

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.74 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents

Dec 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.91, down 1 cent, currently up 3 cents

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $7.16 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents, currently up 8 1/2 cents

Dec 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $7.31 1/4, down 2 cents, currently up 8 1/4 cents

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.85 1/4, up 2 cents, currently up 3 1/4 cents

Dec 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $7.09 1/2, up 3 cents, currently up 4 cents

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.