Wheat Bulls Sputtering Ahead of Export Sales Release

July 25, 2024 — 10:11 am EDT

Wheat prices are trading lower ahead of this morning’s Export Sales report. They were mixed at the settle on Wednesday as price action shifted among the three exchanges.  Chicago SRW futures led the way higher with gains of 2 to 5 cents. Kansas City HRW contracts were fractionally higher across the nearbys.  However, MPLS spring wheat was down 4 to 5 cents as focus shifts from the drier weather to excellent yield estimates coming out of the spring wheat tour. 

Updated Export Sales data will be released this morning, with the trade expecting to see between 300,000 and 625,000 MT of wheat sold for 2024/25 marketing year export during the week of 7/18.

The Wheat Quality Council Spring wheat and durum crop tour is underway in North Dakota and a tier of counties in South Dakota. The Day 1 tour average yield was 52.3 bpa, compared to 48.3 bpa a year ago.  Tour participants indicated that the Day 2 average was 52.5 bpa for combined HRS and durum samples, with the HRS averaging 53.7 bpa.  The tour wraps up later today in Fargo. 

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.47, up 4 1/4 cents, currently down 4 3/4 cents

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.71, up 3 1/4 cents, currently down 4 cents

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.67 1/2, up 3/4 cent, currently down 7 1/2 cents

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.83 3/4, up 1/2 cent, currently down 8 1/4 cents

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat  closed at $6.10 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents, currently down 5 1/4 cents

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat  closed at $6.28 1/4, down 4 3/4 cents, currently down 4 1/2 cents

