Wheat Bulls Pushing Back on Thursday

The wheat complex is trading higher across the three exchanges on Thursday. Chicago SRW futures are 3 to 4 cents so far on the day. KC HRW contracts are 3 to 4 cents higher on the session. MPLS spring wheat is trading with 5 to 6 cent higher action.

Export Sales data will be released on a delayed schedule for Friday morning given the Monday holiday. Traders expect to see 250,000 to 550,000 MT of all wheat sales for 2024/25 in the week that ended on 10/10, with 0 to 50,000 MT for 2025/26.

Taiwan purchased a total of 78,200 MT of US origin wheat in a tender on Thursday. International Grains Council data showed word wheat production unchanged at 798 MMT, with consumption up 1 MMT and carryout trimmed by 1 MMT to 266 MMT.

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.88 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat is at $6.08 1/4, up 3 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.92 1/2, up 3 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat is at $6.07 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat is at $6.26 1/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.47 3/4, up 5 cents,

