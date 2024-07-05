Wheat Bulls Looking for a Bounce into the Weekend

The wheat market will open back up here shortly after the holiday break. Traders continued this week’s pullback into the holiday on Wednesday. Chicago futures were down 1 ¾ to 7 cents on the session. Kansas City contracts closed Wednesday with 5 ½ to 8 ¾ cent losses. Spring wheat was 7 to 12 cents lower across the MGE board. French Milling Wheat Futures did see some recovery while the US markets were closed.

May wheat exports totaled 1.589 MMT (58.4 mbu), which was a 3-year high. That took the Census total for the marketing year, including wheat products, to 715 mbu, which is 5 mbu shy of the USDA full year estimate. That will be revised lower next Friday (7.12).

The Friday morning Export Sales report is expected to show all wheat sales totaling 350,000 to 700,000 MT in the week that ended on June 27.

On Wednesday, SovEcon raised their Russian wheat production estimate by 3.4 MMT to 84.1 MMT, after several previous cuts.

Jul 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.54 1/2, down 7 cents,

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.74, down 7 cents,

Jul 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.81 1/2, down 11 1/2 cents,

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.83 1/2, down 8 3/4 cents,

Jul 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.21, down 7 cents,

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.22 3/4, down 8 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

