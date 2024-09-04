Wheat Bulls Gaining Ground on Wednesday

Wheat futures are trading with Wednesday midday gains. Chicago SRW futures are up another 6 to 9 cents in the nearbys. KC HRW is trading 9 to 10 cents higher in the front months. MPLS spring wheat is 3 to 8 cents in the green at midday.

Crop Progress data from NASS showed 70% of the US spring wheat crop harvested, in line with the 5-year average. The winter wheat crop was 2% planted by Sunday, even with the normal pace.

Wheat exports during July totaled 1.959 MMT, according to Census data, which was well above June and 14.7% above the same July last year.

Taiwan purchased an estimated 101,700 MT of US wheat on Wednesday. Japan is tendering for 87,660 MT of wheat from the US and Canada on Thursday, with 63,730 MT US specific.

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.58 3/4, up 6 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.75, up 8 1/4 cents,

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.76 1/2, up 10 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.86, up 9 3/4 cents,

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat is at $5.82, up 3 1/2 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat is at $6.14 3/4, up 7 1/2 cents,

