Wheat Breaking Lower ahead of Weekend

October 27, 2023 — 12:45 pm EDT

Current wheat prices are trading lower, led by the HRW market. KC wheat futures are trading 1.2% to 2.1% in the red with double digit losses of as much as 13 ¾ cents. Chicago futures are trading 5 ¾ to 7 cents in the red, leaving Dec at a net 14c loss for the week. The Minneapolis wheat market is 3 ¾ to 6 ¼ cents in the red.

The European Commission estimates the wheat harvest 200k MT larger than their prior estimate at 125.5 MMT. The Commission also lowered the wheat export forecast by 1 MMT to 31. The adjustments left ending stocks forecasted at 19.1 MMT, from 17.8 MMT in the prior forecast. 

The FranceAgriMer reported winter wheat planting reached 54% as of 10/23. 

Turkey estimates their 23/24 wheat output at 21.8 MMT, a 10.4% increase yr/yr. 

The weekly Export Sales report showed 364k MT of wheat was sold during the week that ended 10/19, 44% of which was HRW and 36% was HRS. The season’s total commitment reached 11.09 MMT (407.37 mbu) as of 10/19. That is 6% behind last year's pace. 

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.72 1/4, down 7 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.99 1/4, down 6 3/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat  was $4.91 1/4, down 6 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.41 1/4, down 13 1/2 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat  was $5.79 1/2, down 14 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat  closed at $7.18, down 6 1/4 cents,

