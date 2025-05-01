Stocks

Wheat Bouncing on the Midweek Session

May 01, 2025 — 03:44 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat complex is seeing a bounce back on Wednesday across the three markets. Chicago SRW futures are up 8 to 12 cents. There were 88 deliveries issued for May futures on FND.  Kansas City HRW contracts are posting 4 to 6 cent gains on Wednesday. There were 430 deliveries issued against May KC wheat overnight.  MPLS spring wheat is up 4 to 6 cents at midday

Precipitation is expected to make it’s way across parts of the Southern Plains over the next couple days. Another round of showers are forecast for the TX panhandle to western KS into early next week according to NOAA.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Export Sales data will be released on Thursday morning, with US bids still somewhat competitive on the world market. 

May 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.17 1/4, up 11 1/2 cents,

Jul 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.34, up 8 1/2 cents,

May 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.20 3/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

Jul 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.35, up 4 cents,

May 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $6.15 1/4, up 10 1/4 cents,

Jul 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.96 3/4, up 4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.