Stocks

Wheat Bounces on Turnaround Tuesday

May 07, 2025 — 04:11 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat complex held onto gains the closing bell on Tuesday. Chicago SRW futures posted 4 to 5 cent gains across the nearbys at the close. Kansas City HRW futures closed with contracts up 4 to 6 cents across most contracts on Tuesday. Minneapolis spring wheat futures were firm, up 1 to 2 cents.

Rain is making their way out of the Southern Plains this week, looking drier, with the southeast looking at heavier rain totals.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

The weekly Crop Progress update showed spring wheat planting progress in MN was behind average by 2%, with all other states ahead of normal. Winter wheat conditions were tallied at 51% good/excellent, which was up 2% from last year. The Brugler500 index was steady amongst the ratings shift, at 334. Ratings in KS were down 4 points, with NE slipping 7 points and TX 1 point worse. Improvement was noted in CO (+14 points), IL (+9), and OK (+4).

An Oklahoma crop tour by the Oklahoma Wheat commission estimates the states winter wheat crop at 35.9 bushel/acre and production totaling 101.169 million bushels.

Wheat exports in March totaled 1.799 MMT (66.1 mbu) according to Census data, which is a slight 1.94% increase from Feb, but down 14.28% from last year. Marketing shipments have totaled 17.686 MMT (650 mbu), which is 3-year high through March.

EU soft wheat export have totaled 17.81 MMT from July 1 to May 4, which lags the same period a year ago by 9.17 MMT.

May 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.19, up 4 3/4 cents,

Jul 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.36, up 4 3/4 cents,

May 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.24 3/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

Jul 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.38, up 5 1/4 cents,

May 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $6.16 1/2, unch,

Jul 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $6.10 1/2, up 1 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.