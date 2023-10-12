Wheat Beginning Report Day Firm

Wheat is mostly in the black, though off the overnight highs with fractional to 2c strength into the report day’s day session. Chicago prices ended the midweek session 2 ½ to 3 ½ cents lower, though Dec was a nickel off the low at the close. KC wheat ended down by 4 to 4 ¼ cents on the day. MGE HRS futures fell 4 ¾ to 5 ¼ cents on the day.

The Export Sales report will be released on Friday, delayed a day by the Monday government holiday in the US.

SovEcon estimates Russian October wheat exports will total between 3.9 MMT and 4.4 MMT. That would be below 4.5 MMT last season. The France AgriMer expects the 23/24 total wheat shipment to be 17.25 MMT, compared to the 17.16 MMT forecast last month. They had 9.8 MMT of the total to non-EU destinations.

The Ukraine Ag Ministry reported winter grain planting at 3.7 MMT or 92% of expected area.

Pre-report surveys show that US analysts and traders generally expect USDA to hike estimated wheat ending stocks in today’s report, due to the larger production number released on September 29.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.56, down 2 1/2 cents, currently up 2 cents

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.87 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents, currently up 1 3/4 cents

Cash SRW Wheat was $4.74 1/1, down 2 1/2 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.67 1/4, down 4 cents, currently up 1 1/4 cents

Cash HRW Wheat was $6.04 1/4, down 3 3/8 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.18 1/4, down 5 1/4 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.