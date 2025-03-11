News & Insights

Wheat Backing off on Tuesday Morning After Monday Strength

March 11, 2025 — 02:17 pm EDT

March 11, 2025

Wheat is showing a slightly lower start to Tuesday early on. The wheat market was in rally mode on Monday with contracts posting double digit gains across the three exchanges. Chicago SRW futures were up 11 to 12 cents on the day. KC HRW futures closed with 13 to 15 cent gains in the front months. MPLS spring wheat was 11 to 12 cents higher in the nearbys. There were 3 deliveries for KC March wheat overnight, with 11 for March CBT wheat.

Individual state Crop Progress reports from Monday showed KS winter wheat rated 52% gd/ex, with a Brugler500 index at 337, down from 54% and 344 respectively from the week prior. Ratings in TX were down 6% and 13 points on the Brugler500 to 28% gd/ex and 282, respectively. 

The USDA Export Inspections report showed a total of 216,713 MT (7.94 mbu) of wheat shipped in the week of 3/6. That was a 44.65% decline from the week prior and less than half of the same week last year. Mexico was the largest destination of 139,200 MT, with 37,459 MT. Shipments so far this MY are at 15.848 MMT (582.3 mbu), which is 17.78% above the same time last year.

The monthly WASDE report from USDA will be this morning, with traders looking for no major changes to the US ending stocks projection. The average trade estimate is 797 mbu, a 3 mbu increase from last month. Very few changes are expected for the world number, with an average estimate up 0.04 MMT to 257.6 MMT.

Coceral estimates the EU (including the UK) wheat production for 2025 at 137.2 MMT, down from 140.4 MMT back in December. 

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.45 1/4, up 11 1/2 cents, currently down 1 ¼ cents

May 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.62 1/2, up 11 1/4 cents, currently down 4 1/2 cents

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.65 3/4, up 14 1/2 cents, currently unch

May 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.78 1/2, up 13 3/4 cents, currently down 3 1/2 cents

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.90, up 12 cents, currently unch

May 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $6.04 1/2, up 11 3/4 cents, currently down 5 1/4 cents

