Wheat Backing Off So Far on Thursday

Wheat prices are down by as much as 8 cents across the U.S. classes into the Thursday day session. Chicago futures settled 1 ½ to 3 ¼ cents lower yesterday. KC futures closed 7 to 9 ¾ cents in the red on Wednesday. The July HRW/SRW spread is now to a 21 ¼ cent premium. Minneapolis spring wheat futures were 8 cents weaker at the close. September Minneapolis wheat is a 9 cent premium to May.

Pre-report estimates have wheat export sales ranging from 200k MT of cancellations to 550k MT of net new sales for old crop during the week that ended 3/7. Traders are also looking to see up to 100k MT of new crop wheat sales in the weekly report.

Wheat FOB prices were recently showing French and German wheat to be the most competitive, from ~$5.60/bu. Russian offers were ~11c over that and U.S. FOB prices were 66c more for SRW and $7.41 for HRW.

Ukraine’s grain union projects their 2024 wheat crop will be the smallest in 12 years at 20 MMT. That’s down about 14.5% from last year, with constraints on land area and labor.

May 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.44 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents, currently down 7 1/4 cents

Jul 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.58 1/4, down 2 1/2 cents, currently down 6 1/2 cents

May 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.87 1/2, down 9 3/4 cents, currently down 6 3/4 cents

Jul 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.79 1/2, down 8 cents, currently down 6 3/4 cents

May 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.63 1/2, down 8 1/2 cents, currently down 4 1/4 cents

