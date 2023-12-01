Wheat Backing Off into Friday

Wheat prices on Friday morning are reversing the trend for the week with a pullback into the weekend. Futures are currently down by 6 to 7 cents in Chicago, 9 cents in KC, and 8 to 9 cents in Minneapolis. The recovery in the wheat futures market continued on Thursday. Minneapolis futures were 4 ¼ cents higher, while the KC HRW ended the session up by 8 ¾ cents. CBT SRW futures finished the day 12 cents stronger. That was enough to turn the monthly chart’s candle green, as March SRW gained a net 12 ¾ cents through November.

There were 125 deliveries vs. KC December futures, all stopped by SG Americas customers. Deliveries against December CBT wheat slowed from over 1300 on FND to 405 last night, but are still spread over 9 different clearing firms.

The FAS Export Sales report had 622,803 MT of wheat sales during the week that ended 11/23. That was a 6-wk high led by sales to China and Unknown. By class, the report showed 186k MT for SRW, 164.7k MT of HRW, 120k MT HRS, 135k MT white, and 18k MT of durum. USDA also had 340k MT of wheat shipped for the week, bringing the total export to 7.9 MMT. Total commitments were up to 466.2 mbu.

IKAR estimates the 24/25 Russian wheat crop at 92 MMT, with a 48 MMT export potential. SovEcon lowered their 24/25 wheat output projection by 1.7 MMT to 89.8 MMT citing declining conditions and lower farm margins.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.70 1/4, up 14 1/4 cents, currently down 1 cent

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.98, up 12 1/4 cents, currently down 6 3/4 cents

Cash SRW Wheat was $4.75 5/8, up 11 5/8 cents,

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.43, up 8 3/4 cents, currently down 9 1/2 cents

Cash HRW Wheat was $5.47 3/8, up 5 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.29 1/2, up 4 1/4 cents, currently down 9 cents

