Wheat Back to Sliding Lower So Far

The wheat market is currently back in the red after a bounce on Tuesday. CBT SRW futures are 5 to 6 ¼ cents in the red. KC HRW is trading down by as much as 1.6% through midday. MGE HRS futures are down 7 to 10 ½ cents at midday.

Trader estimates for the weekly Export Sales report range from 250,000 MT and 600,000 MT during the week that ended 9/28. Survey respondents are looking for less than 25k MT for new crop wheat business.

Ukraine’s Ag Ministry reported 2.99m HA for winter grains. That included 1.7m HA of winter wheat - +58% from last year.

Interfax reported Russian grain exports at 17.7 MMT for the MY through 9/21, which includes 13.5 MMT of wheat. Ukraine’s current wheat production estimate is 21.7 MMT, a bit below the 22.5 MMT USDA is using.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.60, down 8 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.89, down 8 3/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat was $4.76, down 8 1/2 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.66 1/2, down 16 3/4 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat was $6.04, down 16 3/8 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.11 3/4, down 13 3/4 cents,

