Wheat Back to Sliding Lower So Far

The wheat market is currently back in the red after a bounce on Tuesday. CBT SRW futures are 5 to 6 ¼ cents in the red. KC HRW is trading down by as much as 1.6% through midday. MGE HRS futures are down 7 to 10 ½ cents at midday.

Ukraine’s Ag Ministry reported 2.99m HA for winter grains. That included 1.7m HA of winter wheat - +58% from last year.

Interfax reported Russian grain exports at 17.7 MMT for the MY through 9/21, which includes 13.5 MMT of wheat. Ukraine’s current wheat production estimate is 21.7 MMT, a bit below the 22.5 MMT USDA is using.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $5.62, down 6 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.90 1/2, down 7 1/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $4.78, down 6 1/2 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat is at $6.70 3/4, down 12 1/2 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $6.09 7/8, down 11 1/2 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat is at $7.13 3/4, down 11 3/4 cents,

