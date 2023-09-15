News & Insights

Wheat Back to Gaining ahead of the Weekend

After cooling off on Thursday, the Friday wheat is back to trading higher. Chicago SRW futures are up by 8 to 9 ¾ cents across the front months. That has the Dec contract working on a 7 cent gain for the week’s move. KC HRW futures are trading 7 to 8 cents higher at midday. Front month HRS prices are 2 to 4 cents higher.  

Romania’s Transport Minister announced the plan to double Ukrainian grain transit capacity to 4 MMT remains on schedule for the coming months. Ukraine’s Ag Minister reported wheat harvest at 22.15 MMT as of 9/15 – up by 15.4% from the same point last year. 

Canadian wheat production was forecasted at 29.835 MMT by StatsCan. That compares to the Tuesday WASDE estimate of 30 MMT. Last Year StatsCan had wheat output there at 34.335 MMT but dryness hurt production in the Prairies this year. 

USDA’s FAS data had total wheat commitments at 8.3 MMT (305.5 mbu) as of 9/7 – or 44% of the USDA forecast.  

 

