Wheat Back Near Unchanged at Midday

Wheat is fading off the early Turnaround Tuesday bounce, with the three exchanges back near unch at midday. Chicago SRW futures are down 1 to 2 cents in the nearbys. KC HRW contracts are steady to 3 cents lower on the session. MPLS spring wheat is down 4 to fractionally higher in other contracts.

The US winter wheat crop was tallied at 97% planted as of 11/24 according to the final NASS Crop Progress report of the season, with emergence at 89%. Conditions were reported at 55% good to excellent, up 6% from last week. The Brugler500 index was up 10 points to 348, and a 35 points improvement since the initial rating 5 weeks ago. While the national reports are done, some individual state reports will be released throughout the winter.

A South Korean importer purchased 50,000 MT of US wheat in a tender on Tuesday. The EU has exported 9.15 MMT of soft wheat from the first of July through November 24 according to the European Commission. That is well below the 13.08 MMT from the same point last year.

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.34 3/4, down 1 cent,

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.54, down 1 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.46 1/2, unch,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.54 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat is at $5.77, down 4 cents,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.97, up 1/2 cent,

