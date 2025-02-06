Wheat Back to Lower Midday Trade on Wednesday

The wheat market is trading with losses across the three exchanges so far on Wednesday. Chicago SRW futures are down 6 to 8 cents in the nearbys. KC HRW futures are 3 to 4 cents lower in the front months. MPLS spring wheat is fractionally to 3 cents in the red so far on the day.

USDA will release their weekly Export Sales report on Thursday, with traders looking for 200,000-550,000 MT in wheat bookings for 2024/25 in the week of 1/30. Sales for 2025/26 are seen at 0-50,000 MT.

All wheat export shipments in December totaled 1.653 MMT (60.73 mbu), a 4-year high for the months. That was up 16.64% from last month and 10.8% larger than last year.

South Korea purchased 85,000 MT of US wheat overnight.

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.69 3/4, down 7 1/4 cents,

May 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.82 1/2, down 6 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.90 3/4, down 4 cents,

May 25 KCBT Wheat is at $6.00 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.19 1/2, down 2 1/4 cents,

May 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.30, down 1/2 cent,

