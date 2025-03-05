Wheat Back Higher on Wednesday Morning

Wheat is posting Wednesday midday strength across the three markets. Chicago SRW futures are 11 to 12 cents higher so far on the day. KC HRW futures are up 6 to 8 cents so far across most front months. There were another 85 delivery notices for March KC wheat overnight, with 3 deliveries for March CBT wheat. MPLS spring wheat is up 8 cents in the May contract, as March is thin and in deliveries.

Reports are surfacing that the US is throwing around a delay in the implementation of tariffs on autos from Mexico and Canada, though nothing has been made official. President Trump spoke with President Trudeau of Canada this morning though there are no updates to this point on how the meeting went.

Commodity Bulletin:

After a wetter past few days in parts of SRW country and the eastern half of the Plains, the next week is looking a little drier for much of KS, and portions of OK and Southern TX. Lighter precip totals are seen in parts of northern TX and southern OK, with heavier totals near Texarkana.

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.30, up 11 1/2 cents,

May 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.48 1/4, up 11 1/2 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.34, down 13 1/2 cents,

May 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.56 1/4, up 7 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.64 1/2, down 11 1/2 cents,

May 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.88, up 8 cents,

