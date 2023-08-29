Wheat At Lows into Tuesday Session

Wheat is trading with morning losses of 2 to 10 cents across the domestic classes. The SRW market is near the lows for the session after a mostly downward overnight trade. CBT SRW futures ended the Monday session with 4 to 5 ¼ cent losses. KC wheat futures were 6 ¼ to 16 ½ cents lower at the close. Front month spring wheat futures were a dime lower.

The USDA Crop Progress report had spring wheat harvest advancing 15% points to 54% finished. That remains 9% points behind the average pace. The spring wheat ratings were 2 points lower on the Brugler500 Index to 312. MT increased by 8 points for the week on the index, while ND was down by 10 points.

USDA reported 390,364 MT of wheat export shipments for the week that ended 8/24. That was up from 311k MT last week but 241k MT below the same week last year. Accumulated shipments reached 4.03 MMT, but still trail last year’s pace by 21%.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.88, down 5 1/4 cents, currently down 6 1/4 cents

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.17, down 4 3/4 cents, currently down 6 1/4 cents

Cash SRW Wheat was $5.19 1/1, down 5 1/2 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.37 1/2, down 16 1/2 cents, currently down 12 1/4 cents

Cash HRW Wheat was $6.75 1/8, down 16 1/2 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.65 1/4, down 10 1/2 cents, currently down 4 1/4 cents

