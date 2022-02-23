WHD Ex-Dividend Reminder

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/25/22, Cactus Inc (Symbol: WHD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.11, payable on 3/17/22. As a percentage of WHD's recent stock price of $49.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WHD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.90% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WHD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WHD's low point in its 52 week range is $27.26 per share, with $51.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.60.

In Wednesday trading, Cactus Inc shares are currently up about 2.6% on the day.

